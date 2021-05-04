Malcolm landmark gets new life with restaurant opening

Aaron King said the restaurant will be a mixture of pub food, like artisan pizza and burgers, as well as entrees such as steaks and seafood. It will have a full bar and also will offer keno.

King, who has spent the past several years in hotel management but was trained as a chef, said he wants to meet the needs of what he sees as a "hugely diverse demographic" that includes local farmers, people heading out to the area lakes and Lincoln residents who might be looking to try something different.

King said he sees a huge opportunity because of a lack of restaurants in the area.

"When we started looking at this place, we saw a distinctly underserved area, not just Malcolm, but the surrounding community," he said.

The Malcolm Holding Co. built what was originally the Malcolm Community Hall in 1932 during the Great Depression.

It served food downstairs in a divided setting where women and children were only allowed on the side where pop, ice cream and candy was sold, according to a history written by Maxine Carr Nelson Herman, whose parents, George and Agnes Carr, bought the building in the late 1930s. Herman’s husband, Andrae, would later buy it in 1978 after another owner had renamed it the Branched Oak Inn.