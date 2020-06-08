Making Lemon-Aid: Lincoln Mexican restaurant gets a helping hand

Years ago, the Santanas had a small restaurant near a Greyhound bus station in Phoenix. But once U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began conducting raids in the neighborhood, Lisa Santana said, much of their clientele began to avoid the area, and they were forced to move their business. They came to Nebraska to be near Eli's family in Grand Island, and they opened Pancho Villa in 2010.

Things were good until the pandemic, which closed dining rooms for weeks.

"I feel like we've had one setback after another," she said.

Being away from the restaurant as it struggles has been hard, Lisa Santana said, especially since Pancho Villa is a core part of what being a family means to them.

"When you own your family business, you just literally put your blood, sweat and tears into it," she said.

Takeout orders are helping the family stay afloat, Lisa Santana said, but their income is less than half of normal. She said she's thankful to Pancho Villa's regulars, who have been supportive of the business throughout the pandemic.