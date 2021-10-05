Longtime Lincoln buffet closing for good

The coronavirus pandemic and ongoing labor shortages have claimed another Lincoln restaurant.

Valentino’s announced Tuesday that its Grand Italian Buffet location at 70th and Van Dorn streets, which has been closed for a year, will not reopen.

The company said in a news release that it “regretfully decided to permanently close” the buffet and dining area at the 70th and Van Dorn location in Lincoln. It blamed labor shortages and effects from COVID-19.

Originally opened as a Valentino’s Ristorante location in October 1974, the location began to offer the buffet in the late 1970s and remodeled to the Grand Italian Buffet in the summer of 2002.

“We are grateful to our loyal customers over the years,” said Tony Messineo, Valentino’s president. “This Valentino’s buffet was a big part of many family traditions, including our family as well.”

Valentino's said it will continue to operate its carry out and delivery location, which is at the same site but in a different building.

Valentino's operated a buffet for years out of its original location near East Campus, but that building was torn down in 2014 and was replaced by a sit-down restaurant.