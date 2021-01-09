Long-vacant Lincoln fast-food restaurant building finally getting tenant

Harbor signed a seven-year lease for the eastern half of the building for what will be its third Lincoln location.

Bobby Bevins, who bought Harbor Coffeehouse in August, said the pandemic has really cut into business at its two locations, one in the Shoppes at Piedmont and the other in the West Haymarket, neither of which have drive-thrus.

"We need a drive-thru," he said. "I guess that's what's prompting this expansion."

Bevins said he likes the location at 14th and Pioneers because it's visible and accessible, and it's one of the busiest intersections in the city.

He said if the shop can entice just 2% of the cars going by to stop in, "that would be huge for us."

While the drive-thru is the big draw, the shop will have some limited seating. Bevins said there will be about 5-10 tables inside and a similar amount in an outdoor seating area.

In addition to coffee, Harbor will offer a large display case with gelato and an espresso bar.

Bevins said his lease starts in March, and he's hoping to be open as soon as possible after that. He said he'd like to be open before the end of March, but sometime in April is a more realistic goal.