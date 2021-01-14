Lincoln's Saro Cider hosting home brewer competition

Saro Cider has announced plans to host its second contest for cider home brewers.

The Saro Cider Classic is being held Jan. 23 at Saro Cider, 1746 N St.

Ten finalists will present their ciders that day, and awards will be presented for the People’s Choice and the Cider Makers’ Choice. Every ticketed entry can vote for the People’s Choice Award and the home cider makers will select their favorite cider among their peers.

“We enjoy sharing the craft of cider making with our community and this competition is a great way that we can engage with local cider lovers," said Eric Leyden, president of operations at Saro Cider. "We truly enjoy tasting the home-brewed ciders, but the best part is getting to meet and interact with community cider makers.”

Saro said this year’s event will follow all Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department mandates. Tickets are available for 45-minute time slots, and each time slot will only allow for 12 attendees to ensure distancing is maintained. Tickets are $12 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/134693380527.

