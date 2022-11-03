 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln's Mill to open first Omaha coffee shop

mill omaha

Mill Coffee & Tea owners Dan and Tamara Sloan partnered with property developer John Heine to open a Mill location in Omaha near 31st and Leavenworth streets.

 Courtesy photo

The Mill Coffee & Tea is expanding outside Lincoln for the first time and also adding a new feature.

The Lincoln-based company has announced plans for a location in a newly renovated 1920s Art Deco building at 31st and Leavenworth streets in midtown Omaha. The coffee shop, which is slated to open next month, also will be the first Mill with a drive-thru.

The location, which has more than 4,000 square feet inside as well as outdoor seating, will offer the Mill's full suite of coffee, tea and food products along with a full bar featuring small, independent brewers and winemakers, as well as craft cocktails. The company also plans to hold free outdoor concerts like it has done at two of its Lincoln locations.

“The Mill provides an important gathering place for a community, and we are thrilled to bring that experience to such a wonderful neighborhood in Omaha," Mill President Dan Sloan said in a news release.

The Omaha location will be the company's fifth location overall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

