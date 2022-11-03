Lincoln's Mill to open first Omaha coffee shop

The Mill Coffee & Tea is expanding outside Lincoln for the first time and also adding a new feature.
The Lincoln-based company has announced plans for a location in a newly renovated 1920s Art Deco building at 31st and Leavenworth streets in midtown Omaha. The coffee shop, which is slated to open next month, also will be the first Mill with a drive-thru.
The location, which has more than 4,000 square feet inside as well as outdoor seating, will offer the Mill's full suite of coffee, tea and food products along with a full bar featuring small, independent brewers and winemakers, as well as craft cocktails. The company also plans to hold free outdoor concerts like it has done at two of its Lincoln locations.
“The Mill provides an important gathering place for a community, and we are thrilled to bring that experience to such a wonderful neighborhood in Omaha," Mill President Dan Sloan said in a news release.
The Omaha location will be the company's fifth location overall.
Drinking Coffee May Be Linked, to Lower Risk of Death. Have another cup of coffee. It could lower your risk of death. In a recent study published in the 'Annals of Internal Medicine,' . In a recent study published in the 'Annals of Internal Medicine,' . researchers found those who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups of coffee per day were less likely to die than those who didn't. The study followed nearly 120,000 citizens of the United Kingdom over seven years. Data suggests that even if coffee contains a teaspoon of sugar, the health benefits are still immense. Researchers say those who drank unsweetened coffee were 16 percent to 21 percent less likely to die during the period of study. Biologically, it is plausible that coffee could actually confer some direct health benefits. , Dr. Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, via NBC News. Though such findings may be good news for coffee lovers, experts say the research is far from definitive. We can’t say for sure that it’s the coffee drinking per se that leads to the lower mortality risk. , Dr. Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, via NBC News. I am more confident that we can say that coffee drinking is likely not harmful, maybe a little bit beneficial. , Dr. Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, via NBC News
National Coffee Day: Top coffee shops in Lincoln
1. The Mill
1. The Mill, 800 P St. -- The Mill brews locally roasted coffees. The atmosphere is always lively, with the dock on west side of the building perfect for people watching and socializing.
Journal Star file photo
2. Cultiva
2. Cultiva, 3535 Holdrege St. -- The crepes here are to die for, and because the shop uses a turntable for its background music, its record collection is something to behold (and hear).
Journal Star file photo
3. MoJava Cafe
3. MoJava Cafe, 2649 N. 48th St. -- MoJava is home to live music, giving local singer-songwriters chances to hone their skills. The pizza and sandwiches are worth mentioning, too.
Courtesy photo
4. Crescent Moon
4. Crescent Moon, 140 N. Eighth St. -- You will usually find Melinda (mom) or Amanda (the daughter) behind the counter to make your favorite gourmet beverage. Like MoJava, Crescent Moon prides itself on providing live music.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 1: Scooter's
Readers' No. 1: Scooter's, with many Lincoln locations, had 24.5 percent of the online vote as best coffee shop.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 2: Cultiva
Readers' No. 2: Cultiva, 727 S. 11th St. and 3535 Holdrege, had 20.2 percent of readers' votes.
Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 3: The Mill
Readers' No. 3: The Mill, 800 P St. and 4736 Prescott Ave., garnered 19.1 percent of responses as favorite coffee shop.
Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 4: The Coffee House
Readers' No. 4: The Coffee House, 1324 P St., had 8.7 percent of votes. The Coffee House draws well from the UNL campus.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 5: The Harbor
Readers' No. 5: The Harbor, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd., had 5.4 percent of responses. The coffee shop is a favorite in the Piedmont neighborhood.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!