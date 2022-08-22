Lincoln's Irish bars opening early, not leaning into the Ireland part of the season opener

Lincoln’s Irish-themed bars aren’t capitalizing on the Huskers' season opener being in Dublin, though they'll give a nod to the event with a few freebies and a deal on the Irish's favorite beer.

McKinney’s Irish Pub, 151 N. Eighth St., will open early for the 11:30 a.m. game — and also take advantage of farmers market attendees — and will give away T-shirts and koozies every quarter, said manager Lauren Hull.

The Huskers will face Northwestern in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland.

O’Rourke’s, 1329 O St., isn’t planning anything particularly Irish, but will open early for those who want to watch the game. They usually order pizza at halftime, said manager Jordan Elfers, and they’ll do that Saturday.

“We’re fresh out of shamrocks,” he said.

Duffy’s Tavern, 1329 O St., will open early, too, and will serve half-price Guinness in honor of the Huskers being in Ireland, but mostly the owner is just hoping for a good season — always an economic boon to local bars and restaurants.

“We appreciate it being in Ireland, but we’re just very hopeful for a good start for the Huskers,” said owner Scott Hatfield. “So fingers crossed.”