 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln's Irish bars opening early, not leaning into the Ireland part of the season opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln’s Irish-themed bars aren’t capitalizing on the Huskers' season opener being in Dublin, though they'll give a nod to the event with a few freebies and a deal on the Irish's favorite beer.

McKinney’s Irish Pub, 151 N. Eighth St., will open early for the 11:30 a.m. game — and also take advantage of farmers market attendees — and will give away T-shirts and koozies every quarter, said manager Lauren Hull.

Dairy Queen in south Lincoln wants to increase ice cream access
City Hall: New downtown bus stops temporary stop on way to temporary transfer station

The Huskers will face Northwestern in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland.

O’Rourke’s, 1329 O St., isn’t planning anything particularly Irish, but will open early for those who want to watch the game. They usually order pizza at halftime, said manager Jordan Elfers, and they’ll do that Saturday.

“We’re fresh out of shamrocks,” he said.

People are also reading…

Duffy’s Tavern, 1329 O St., will open early, too, and will serve half-price Guinness in honor of the Huskers being in Ireland, but mostly the owner is just hoping for a good season — always an economic boon to local bars and restaurants.

“We appreciate it being in Ireland, but we’re just very hopeful for a good start for the Huskers,” said owner Scott Hatfield. “So fingers crossed.”

Workers finish removing the Pershing mural's 763,000 tiles
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘House Of The Dragon’ premiere crashes HBO Max for some

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News