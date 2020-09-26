Lincoln's first distillery, Sideshow Spirits, gets set to open

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln has a strong reputation as a craft beer city and more recently has garnered some headlines for craft cider.

But one thing it's been missing is a craft distillery.

That's about to change.

Sideshow Spirits is set to open its doors to the public on Wednesday.

The distillery will join Boombox Social, which has been open for a few months, in the former Green Flash Brewhouse and Taproom at 1630 P St.

Both businesses are owned by Broken Bow-based craft beer brewer Kinkaider Brewing Co.

Cody Schmick, whose family owns Kinkaider, said the distillery is Lincoln's first one in more than 100 years.

It will focus on making vodka, whiskey and rum as well as cocktails that will be available by both the can and the keg.

When Sideshow opens Wednesday, it won't have its own products available yet but will be serving classic cocktails as well as some limited food offerings. Schmick said his goal is to have at least two finished products ready for distribution by the end of the year.