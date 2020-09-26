 Skip to main content
Lincoln's first distillery, Sideshow Spirits, gets set to open
Lincoln's first distillery, Sideshow Spirits, gets set to open

Lincoln has a strong reputation as a craft beer city and more recently has garnered some headlines for craft cider.

But one thing it's been missing is a craft distillery.

That's about to change.

Sideshow Spirits, a distillery and high-end cocktail bar, will open on Wednesday at 16th and P streets.

Sideshow Spirits is set to open its doors to the public on Wednesday.

The distillery will join Boombox Social, which has been open for a few months, in the former Green Flash Brewhouse and Taproom at 1630 P St.

Both businesses are owned by Broken Bow-based craft beer brewer Kinkaider Brewing Co.

Cody Schmick, whose family owns Kinkaider, said the distillery is Lincoln's first one in more than 100 years.

It will focus on making vodka, whiskey and rum as well as cocktails that will be available by both the can and the keg.

Sideshow Spirits co-owners Barry Fox (left) and Cody Schmick will open their distillery and high-end cocktail bar to the public on Wednesday. Schmick said it's the first distillery in Lincoln in more than 100 years.

When Sideshow opens Wednesday, it won't have its own products available yet but will be serving classic cocktails as well as some limited food offerings. Schmick said his goal is to have at least two finished products ready for distribution by the end of the year.

Sideshow will join a small but growing number of Nebraska-based distilleries that includes several in the Omaha area as well as locations across the state all the way to Scottsbluff.

It's also a very successful group. Last month, Patriarch Distillers/Soldier Valley Spirits of La Vista was named the Grand National Whiskey Champion at the 2020 U.S. Open Whiskey & Spirits Championship. Cut Spike Distillery, also of La Vista, finished fourth in the category, while Brickway Brewery and Distillery in Omaha was named the fifth-best spirits distillery in the U.S.

Schmick said he's excited to join the club but won't be focused on winning awards.

Sideshow Spirits, a distillery and high-end cocktail bar, will open on Wednesday at 16th and P streets.

"What we really want to focus on and what matters to us is that we're Lincoln's first craft distillery in 100 years," he said.

"We just want to make something that Lincoln can be proud of."

Sideshow will be open 4-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sideshow Spirits, a distillery and high-end cocktail bar, will open on Wednesday at 16th and P streets.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

