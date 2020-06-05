Lincoln’s Outback closes for weekend after employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln’s Outback Steakhouse on North 48th Street closed temporarily Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokeswoman said Friday.

“We take this very seriously and have been in close contact with health experts and are following all recommended safety measures -- including a deep sanitization of the restaurant by a professional cleaning company,” said Elizabeth Watts, director of media relations for the Florida-based Bloomin’ Brands.

The restaurant plans to reopen as early as Monday and will screen employees for symptoms daily before they start their shifts, she said. Also, any employee who had prolonged, close contact with the COVID-positive worker will not return to work for 14 days.

When the restaurant reopens, it will offer takeout at first, followed by dine-in a few days later, Watts said.

The closure was voluntary. Earlier Friday, Tim Timmons, communicable disease program supervisor for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said he had no knowledge of an Outback-related case, and the department would not order a restaurant to close because an employee tested positive for the virus.

