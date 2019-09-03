{{featured_button_text}}
People eat and drink in The Oven's wine cellar in 2015, in the Haymarket. The Oven was one of three Lincoln restaurants to be honored by Wine Spectator magazine for its wine offerings.

 Journal Star file photo

Three Lincoln restaurants were among several from Nebraska to win recognition for their wine offerings.

The Green Gateau, The Oven and Venue Restaurant & Lounge were all included in Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards, which recognize the world’s best restaurants for wine.

The magazine honored 3,800 restaurants from all 50 states and 79 countries.

In addition to the three Lincoln restaurants, there were six from Omaha and one from South Sioux City on the list.

You can see the full list of Nebraska restaurants honored at bit.ly/2lt0R0C.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

