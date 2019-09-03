Three Lincoln restaurants were among several from Nebraska to win recognition for their wine offerings.
The Green Gateau, The Oven and Venue Restaurant & Lounge were all included in Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards, which recognize the world’s best restaurants for wine.
The magazine honored 3,800 restaurants from all 50 states and 79 countries.
In addition to the three Lincoln restaurants, there were six from Omaha and one from South Sioux City on the list.
You can see the full list of Nebraska restaurants honored at bit.ly/2lt0R0C.
