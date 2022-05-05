Lincoln restaurants' Taste of Tanzania shatters fundraising goals

The Taste of Tanzania, the fundraising effort held last month at Lead Belly and Toast to raise money to build a house for a family in Tanzania, had a goal of about $6,850.

The weekend menu collected $9,500 for Hope and Soul, a charity that helps families and children in Anusha.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the results," said Katie Schmitz, a line cook at Toast for six years who spent last summer in Anusha, teaching children. "I knew we had raised a lot, but this is absolutely incredible."

The 26-year-old global studies major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln created a menu of her favorite Tanzanian foods, and a portion of each meal sold went to Heart and Soul.

“We are proud to invest in our employees' charitable efforts, whether they be in our local communities or across the globe," said Tony Young, owner of Toast and Lead Belly. "Katie's passion and joy for this project were inspiring to watch and we were honored to have been able to support her and help her surpass her goals.”

Schmitz will be returning to Tanzania this summer to help construct the house that was funded by Taste of Tanzania.

“I can’t wait to see the smiles on the family’s faces when I tell them that they will be getting a new house this summer where they can all live together as a family,” she said.

