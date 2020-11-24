Lincoln restaurants open on Thanksgiving

If you can't cook and your extended family Thanksgiving feast is canceled because of the pandemic, don't worry; the holiday isn't ruined.

Many restaurants in Lincoln will be open on the holiday, and locally owned Metro Dining Delivery contacted over 350 of them to compile a list. The list also includes restaurants open on Black Friday.

Because of COVID-19 and possible restrictions, the list could change, so be sure to check with the restaurant before venturing out

PHOTOFILES: Do you remember these Lincoln favorites?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.