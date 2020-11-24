Lincoln restaurants open on Thanksgiving

If you can't cook and your extended family Thanksgiving feast is canceled because of the pandemic, don't worry; the holiday isn't ruined.
Many restaurants in Lincoln will be open on the holiday, and locally owned Metro Dining Delivery contacted over 350 of them to compile a list. The list also includes restaurants open on Black Friday.
Because of COVID-19 and possible restrictions, the list could change, so be sure to check with the restaurant before venturing out
