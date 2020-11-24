 Skip to main content
Lincoln restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is one of the restaurants listed as being open on Thanksgiving.

 Cracker Barrel Facebook page

If you can't cook and your extended family Thanksgiving feast is canceled because of the pandemic, don't worry; the holiday isn't ruined.

Many restaurants in Lincoln will be open on the holiday, and locally owned Metro Dining Delivery contacted over 350 of them to compile a list. The list also includes restaurants open on Black Friday.

Because of COVID-19 and possible restrictions, the list could change, so be sure to check with the restaurant before venturing out

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST

Holiday shopping will be different in Lincoln this year
Health directors reiterate use of masks, avoiding large gatherings heading into holiday
People's City Mission to host Thanksgiving dinner
Ricketts rejects mask mandate, urges Thanksgiving caution

PHOTOFILES: Do you remember these Lincoln favorites?

 

Hacienda Real menu offers family recipes
Hacienda Real menu offers family recipes

“We had a great beginning right from the start. Our staff is solid and are like part of our family.” The result for the Curiels has been a combining of quality food, dependable staff and great customer relationships.

