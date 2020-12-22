Lincoln restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas

If your family gathering is canceled because of the pandemic, you might be able to make merry at a Lincoln restaurant instead.

Locally owned Metro Dining Delivery contacted Lincoln restaurants to compile a list. Owner Dave Welch said he noticed a trend of restaurants closing earlier on Christmas Eve than in previous years.

Because of COVID-19 and possible restrictions, the list could change, so be sure to check with the restaurant before venturing out.

PHOTOFILES: Do you remember these Lincoln favorites?

