On April 24, a reddit user posted a photo of the Shen Cafe's front doors.

"We will be permanently closing sometime after May 15th," a sign in the door read, shocking many reddit users in the comments.

Steven Sam, the owner of the restaurant's son, said his dad wanted to retire to spend more time with his grandkids. The restaurant will not be moving locations or transferring to new ownership.

May 15 will be Shen Cafe's last day open, Sam said.

In 2005, the Sam family moved from Los Angeles to the small Nebraska town of Gothenburg to open the China Cafe. Less than 10 years later, it was already time to expand.

In May 2013, the family set up shop in Williamsburg Village at 35th Street and Old Cheney Road, taking over the Wind Chimes location — a Chinese restaurant that closed earlier that year.

In that location, the Sams opened Shen Cafe, a fast-casual Chinese restaurant modeled after restaurants like Chipotle and Sultan’s Kite.

The menu allowed customers to choose their main ingredient — chicken breast, tofu, shrimp, steak or veggies — their rice and their sauce, which was the real draw for customers.

All 12 sauces on Shen Cafe's menu are Sam's original creation, ranging from a classic orange glaze to the Shen Mix — a rich brown house sauce filled with veggies.

Sam's worked in Chinese restaurants since he was a teenager — in China, California and Nebraska. Now, 10 years after opening the Shen Cafe in Lincoln, it's time for the next adventure.

