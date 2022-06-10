 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln-owned Zipline Brewing expands sales to Arkansas

Brewery: Zipline Brewing Co.

Zipline Brewing Co. beers will be available in Nashville starting April 1.

Zipline Brewing announced Friday that it will begin distributing its beer in Arkansas.

The Lincoln company is partnering with C&M Distributors to sell its specialty ales to customers in northwest Arkansas and Little Rock.

Lincoln brewer making special beer to benefit Ukrainian refugees

Tom Wilmoth, one of Zipline's founders, said Arkansas was the perfect place for expansion.

“We pride ourselves on brewing well-crafted beer that is accessible to a wide variety of customers,” Wilmoth said. “We think Arkansas, much like our home state of Nebraska, is an ideal place for our brews.”

Dining: More than a coffee shop, Crescent Moon is outlet for Lincoln's creative community

Distribution will begin immediately. Wilmoth and some of his employees will attend events and tastings to boost interest in the area.

