Lincoln-owned Zipline Brewing expands sales to Arkansas

Zipline Brewing announced Friday that it will begin distributing its beer in Arkansas.

The Lincoln company is partnering with C&M Distributors to sell its specialty ales to customers in northwest Arkansas and Little Rock.

Tom Wilmoth, one of Zipline's founders, said Arkansas was the perfect place for expansion.

“We pride ourselves on brewing well-crafted beer that is accessible to a wide variety of customers,” Wilmoth said. “We think Arkansas, much like our home state of Nebraska, is an ideal place for our brews.”

Distribution will begin immediately. Wilmoth and some of his employees will attend events and tastings to boost interest in the area.

