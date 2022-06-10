Lincoln-owned Zipline Brewing expands sales to Arkansas

Tom Wilmoth, one of Zipline's founders, said Arkansas was the perfect place for expansion.
“We pride ourselves on brewing well-crafted beer that is accessible to a wide variety of customers,” Wilmoth said. “We think Arkansas, much like our home state of Nebraska, is an ideal place for our brews.”
Lincoln’s Pub opened in February at the newly developed Leighton District near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue. The restaurant is one of three to open in the development, along with Franco’s Fresh Mexican and Daq Shack.