Lincoln ice cream shop expanding

402 Creamery, which is planning a big expansion over the next few months, is a case study in how to successfully start up and run a business.

Founder Tyler Mannix started small and took things slowly with his small batch, made-from-scratch ice cream flavors that use local ingredients.

He kept his full-time job for several years, providing a financial backstop and lessening risk.

When he and his wife, Jerrica, first started selling their ice cream in September 2017, they did so by partnering with other businesses, first with the old Korn Popper at 14th and N streets and then in partnership with the Rabbit Hole Bakery at Eighth and Q streets.

They opened their first standalone location a few months later in February 2018 at 311 N. Eighth St., in the spot once occupied by Maggie’s Vegetarian Cafe. A second location followed a couple of years later at 7101 Kentwell Lane in Village Gardens.

That shop opened during the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that the Mannixes were able to expand at a time when other restaurant and retail businesses were closing is a testament to their success.

Tyler Mannix said the business was able to pivot to online and carry-out orders, and it helped that customers bought lots of gift cards.

402 Creamery's success is so impressive that a non-profit that provided help when it was starting up has put out a case study on its success.

Community Development Resources helped Mannix get a Small Business Administration microloan and provided startup advice and counseling.

Community Development Resources, which is a certified Community Development Financial Institution, said in its case study that Mannix was well prepared and had a good business plan, which made it easy for him to qualify for a loan.

"Tyler was a classic case of someone who just did everything right," said Mark Hansen, the organization's interim executive director.

That early success has set up the business to take a big step forward.

402 Creamery is planning two new locations -- one at 330 S. 21st. St. in the Telegraph District in a space next to The Mill Coffee & Tea and the other one in the Fallbrook development in northwest Lincoln.

Both locations are tentatively scheduled to open in March or April, Mannix said.

The business also is in the process of renovating a space at 1811 N St. to use as a production facility.

"The goal for our business since inception has always been to have multiple locations within Lincoln and the surrounding areas," Mannix said.

"In order for us to open a new location, we had to expand our production capacity," he said. "Once we expanded production, we found another location that we were excited about and decided to move forward with."