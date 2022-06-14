Lincoln Greek restaurant Parthenon moving out; Hickman bar and grill moving in

Parthenon will no longer be serving up gyros or baklava at the southeast Lincoln location the Greek restaurant has called home for nearly 20 years.
Instead, the restaurant located in the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th and Nebraska 2 will transition to a catering format in another location, owners George and Mike Kaza announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"Anything good in this day and age has to reinvent itself — and that’s exactly what the Parthenon is doing," the owners said in the post.
Sunday will be the restaurant's final day.
The Mettle Grill, a bar and grill in Hickman, will move to the space at the end of July.
Mettle Grill owner Susantha Weerasinghe said in a separate post that he had been talking to the Kazas over the past few months, who mentioned that they wanted to move on from running a dine-in restaurant.
"We have big shoes to fill and we will work hard for the opportunity to earn the business of this community. I see this as a passing of the torch and not as a restaurant trying to replace the Parthenon," Weerasinghe wrote.
Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.
Lincoln’s Pub opened in February at the newly developed Leighton District near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue. The restaurant is one of three to open in the development, along with Franco’s Fresh Mexican and Daq Shack.