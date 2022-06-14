Lincoln Greek restaurant Parthenon moving out; Hickman bar and grill moving in

Parthenon will no longer be serving up gyros or baklava at the southeast Lincoln location the Greek restaurant has called home for nearly 20 years.

Instead, the restaurant located in the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th and Nebraska 2 will transition to a catering format in another location, owners George and Mike Kaza announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Anything good in this day and age has to reinvent itself — and that’s exactly what the Parthenon is doing," the owners said in the post.

Sunday will be the restaurant's final day.

The Mettle Grill, a bar and grill in Hickman, will move to the space at the end of July.

Mettle Grill owner Susantha Weerasinghe said in a separate post that he had been talking to the Kazas over the past few months, who mentioned that they wanted to move on from running a dine-in restaurant.

"We have big shoes to fill and we will work hard for the opportunity to earn the business of this community. I see this as a passing of the torch and not as a restaurant trying to replace the Parthenon," Weerasinghe wrote.

The Mettle Grill opened in Hickman in 2019, "specializing in homemade American food serving beer from local Nebraska breweries," according to its website.

Fans of Parthenon's Greek fare will be able to order their dishes from the Kouzina Food Truck in and around Lincoln, in addition to the catering business.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today