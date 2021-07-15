 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln chain wants to expand to other Nebraska cities
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Lincoln chain wants to expand to other Nebraska cities

  • Updated
  • 0
Valentino's

Valention's is looking to open more stores in Nebraska.

 ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star

Valentino's wants to expand and is looking for franchisees to open locations in several Nebraska cities.

The Lincoln-based pizza chain said it wants to add locations specifically in Hastings, North Platte and Scottsbluff and also will consider locations in other cities.

Valentino's is looking for potential franchisees to open To-Go and Express locations, which are smaller locations focused on delivery and carryout.

The company has more than 30 stores in Nebraska, more than half of which are Express and To-Go locations.

Photos: Valentino's through the years

As Valentino's turns 60 years-old, take a look back at the restaurant's history with photos through the years here. 

1 of 18
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chrissy Teigen says she feels depressed and lost amid bullying scandal

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Harrah's plans to open casino in Columbus
Nebraska News

Harrah's plans to open casino in Columbus

  • Updated

The approximately $75 million casino development is expected to feature a new one-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News