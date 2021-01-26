Lincoln caterers shift during pandemic to emphasize family/weekly meals

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, Jessica Framke, owner and chef at A2 Squared Catering and Meal Prep, put a hold on her catering service and focused her full attention on providing carryout and weekly family meals.

She said that family meals have been a part of her culinary service since starting her business full time in 2018, but that the family meals have really taken off since March last year.

As a sole one-person operated business, Framke is honest and appreciative of the loyalty her customer base has demonstrated. “Lincoln has been great and shown strong support for small local businesses,” she says.

A2’s menu also changes weekly with customer pick-up or delivery on Sundays and Mondays. Framke says that A2 is open and flexible for its customers to pick up, and she will handle deliveries for whatever works for the customer. She said that she has delivered to Crete, Seward and even Omaha.

“Our meals are healthy meals that are cooked and ready for customers to pop in the oven or microwave and reheat,” she explains. All dishes come with reheating instructions.