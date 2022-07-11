 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln brewery wins gold medal at U.S. Open Beer Championships

  • Updated
zipline

Zipline Brewing Co.'s Copper Alt won a gold medal in the Altbier category at this year's 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championships.

 Zipline Brewing Co.

One of Zipline Brewing Co.'s signature beers has been honored as the best for the second time.

Zipline's Copper Alt was awarded the gold medal in the Altbier category at the recently concluded U.S. Open Beer Championships in Ohio.

It's the second time the beer has won a gold medal in a competition. It also brought home a gold medal from the Great American Beer Festival in 2015.

“This is one of the first beers I designed when we were developing the brewery lineup in 2011. It might have been a little unconventional to start with an Altbier, but a great beer is always going to be well received," said Marcus Powers, Zipline's co-founder and chief of operations.

Powers said the beer winning another gold medal "is a testament to the passion and commitment our team puts into every beer we make."

He also congratulated the other Nebraska brewers who won medals.

"The Nebraska beer scene is a great place to be right now,” Powers said.

Here's a list of other Nebraska-based breweries that won awards at the championships:

* Scratchtown Brewing, silver medal in the Imperial Porter category.

* Site-1 Brewing, bronze medals in the English IPA and Dopple/Strong Bock categories.

* Kros Strain Brewing, bronze medal in the Bohemian Pilsner category.

