Lincoln brewery, skateboard shop collaborate on special beer

A Lincoln brewery and a local skateboard shop are teaming up to raise money for skate parks.

Cosmic Eye and Precision Skateboards plan to officially release their collaboration beer, Don’t Bail on the Crail Amber Ale, on Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the Lincoln Skatepark Association.

The group formed earlier this year with the goal of raising money for a new public skate park in Lincoln. Precision Skateboards owner Phil Burcher told the Journal Star last month that current skate parks at Peter Pan and Tierra parks are not up to current standards, which means Lincoln skateboarders often drive to Hickman to use the new skate park there.

"It’s incredible to work with a local brewery in collaboration with our local skate shop to create our own beer," Burcher said. "Very few, if any, other skate shops can say they have their own beer."

Sam Riggins, co-owner of Cosmic Eye, said he and Burcher have talked about doing a collaboration for quite some time, but something always got in the way.

"We’re stoked to finally be releasing this beer and to support a much-needed and improved public skate park for Lincoln and the surrounding area,” he said.