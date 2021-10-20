 Skip to main content
Lincoln brewery, skateboard shop collaborate on special beer
Lincoln brewery, skateboard shop collaborate on special beer

  • Updated
Cosmic Eye, 10.20

Phil Burcher of Precision Skateboards (left)  packs beers next to Sam Riggins of Cosmic Eye Brewing on Wednesday. The brewery made a special beer for an upcoming skate park fundraiser.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A Lincoln brewery and a local skateboard shop are teaming up to raise money for skate parks.

Cosmic Eye and Precision Skateboards plan to officially release their collaboration beer, Don’t Bail on the Crail Amber Ale, on Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the Lincoln Skatepark Association.

Cosmic Eye, 10.20

Cans of Don't Bail on the Crail amber ale roll off the canning line Wednesday at Cosmic Eye Brewing. The brewery made the special beer for an upcoming skate park fundraiser.

The group formed earlier this year with the goal of raising money for a new public skate park in Lincoln. Precision Skateboards owner Phil Burcher told the Journal Star last month that current skate parks at Peter Pan and Tierra parks are not up to current standards, which means Lincoln skateboarders often drive to Hickman to use the new skate park there.

"It’s incredible to work with a local brewery in collaboration with our local skate shop to create our own beer," Burcher said. "Very few, if any, other skate shops can say they have their own beer."

Sam Riggins, co-owner of Cosmic Eye, said he and Burcher have talked about doing a collaboration for quite some time, but something always got in the way.

"We’re stoked to finally be releasing this beer and to support a much-needed and improved public skate park for Lincoln and the surrounding area,” he said.

The beer will be available on tap at the Cosmic Eye taproom at 6800 P St. and in cans at retailers that sell Cosmic Eye beers.

The beer release Sunday starts at 1 p.m. at Cosmic Eye and will feature the Corner Kitchen food truck and local bands Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships, Sweats and Top-Notch Defective.

There is no charge to attend, but donations will be accepted for the Lincoln Skatepark Association. Riggins said Cosmic Eye and Corner Kitchen also will donate a portion of Sunday's proceeds to the group.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

