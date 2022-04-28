Lincoln brewer making special beer to benefit Ukrainian refugees

A Lincoln brewery is brewing a special beer to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Zipline Brewing Co. announced Thursday that it is partnering with Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine to produce a collaboration beer called Safe Harbor Pale Ale.

The beer will be offered for sale exclusively at Zipline's four locations in Lincoln and Omaha starting May 6, and $1 of every pint sold will go to Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine to help pay for hotel rooms in Warsaw, Poland, for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Steve Glenn, president of Executive Travel, started Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine last month, and has raised more than $250,000 to date and provided housing, medical supplies and other services to more than 250 people.

"We appreciate Zipline’s help in getting our message out and we ask all those who can to join us,” Glenn said in a news release.

Tom Wilmoth, co-founder of Zipline, said he and many other people he knows have wondered what they can do to help people displaced by the invasion of Ukraine.

“We fully understand the simple act of brewing beer in the Midwestern U.S. will not change the course of destruction in Ukraine, Wilmoth said, but if we can help one or two folks (or hopefully a thousand) find a way to participate in easing the pain for a couple hundred people, then maybe we’ve done our part.”

