Lincoln bakery supports OutNebraska after drag story hour called off

A cross-stitched sign greets customers a step or two beyond the front door at Butterfly Bakery, asking them not to walk any farther if they're displaying signs of COVID-19, racism or homophobia.

Co-owner Katie Dunn bought the homemade sign sometime last fall and put it on the bakery's service counter, where it's been proudly displayed ever since as the first line of defense against both disease and hate at the business, which she described as "two people away from a full 'gaykery.'"

"You're either gay, or you're an ally here," Dunn said.

That spirit inspired the staff at the bakery near 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard to act when death threats put a stop to the Drag Queen Story Hour event scheduled for July 31 before it ever started.

When they first heard that the private LGBTQ+ event scheduled at the Lincoln Children's Museum had been canceled after threats of violence were hurled toward organizers, Dunn had one thought.

"Saturday morning, you were like, 'What can we do?" said Jenn Dawm, a co-owner of the business.