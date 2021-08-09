Lincoln bakery supports OutNebraska after drag story hour called off

A cross-stitched sign greets customers a step or two beyond the front door at Butterfly Bakery, asking them not to walk any farther if they're displaying signs of COVID-19, racism or homophobia.
Co-owner Katie Dunn bought the homemade sign sometime last fall and put it on the bakery's service counter, where it's been proudly displayed ever since as the first line of defense against both disease and hate at the business, which she described as "two people away from a full 'gaykery.'"
"You're either gay, or you're an ally here," Dunn said.
That spirit inspired the staff at the bakery near 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard to act when death threats put a stop to the Drag Queen Story Hour event scheduled for July 31 before it ever started.
When they first heard that the private LGBTQ+ event scheduled at the Lincoln Children's Museum had been canceled after threats of violence were hurled toward organizers, Dunn had one thought.
"Saturday morning, you were like, 'What can we do?" said Jenn Dawm, a co-owner of the business.
After a storm of mostly online hate had found both the Children's Museum and OutNebraska, the LGBTQ+ advocacy group organizing the drag event, it was Dunn who directed the bakery's response: selling pride cupcakes topped with rainbow icing on July 31 — the same day the drag event had been scheduled to take place. All proceeds from the cupcakes would be donated to OutNebraska.
"It was supposed to just be Saturday," Dawm said. "And we've had such an overwhelming response that we're like, 'If people want to keep buying it, that's just more money for us to able to give to OutNebraska.' So we said, 'Why don't we keep running with it?'"
Butterfly Bakery extended the sale through Aug. 7 — a full week longer than planned. By Wednesday, the bakery had sold about 14 dozen pride cupcakes, with some customers paying for a dozen at a time and asking the bakery staff to give them away.
The bakery's cupcake campaign serves as an illustration of a larger flood of support for OutNebraska in the days since the organization's story hour program was canceled.
In the wake of the cancellation — and a Lincoln Police Department investigation into the threats — Abbi Swatsworth, the advocacy group's executive director, said OutNebraska has been inundated with several month's worth of donations amid a wave of emails, calls and messages offering encouragement.
OutNebraska isn't publicizing the sum of donations received, though Swatsworth said they were still trickling in Thursday. A donation page dedicated specifically to the drag queen story hour program had netted more than $2,200 by Thursday afternoon.
For Swatsworth and the organization she leads, recent days been dizzying, bordering on paradoxical.
Swatsworth said the organization's staff experienced trauma as it fielded hateful messages on social media in the days leading up to the cancellation. But in the immediate aftermath, she said, the organization has been embraced in near-viral fashion, drawing support from across the state, and from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as news of the vitriol toward the event spread.
"It feels like the community values the work that we do," Swatsworth said. "And understands how important that work is for the LGBTQ community, not only in Lincoln, but across the state."
Swatsworth cited the efforts of Butterfly Bakery as "another way the community is showing support," one she said she's grateful for.
At the heart of the bakery's undertaking is decorator Andrew Osborn, a member of the LGBTQ+ community who performs part-time in drag queen events such as the one canceled last week.
Osborn, whom Dunn called a "cupcake wizard," first applied to work at Butterfly Bakery when employees there painted a Black Lives Matter mural on the business's storefront last summer amid a national reckoning over race and racism.
Now, as a sort of local reckoning develops over the drag event and its cancellation, Osborn has found himself employed by a bakery that is working to curate a more inclusive Lincoln.
Still, at every drag show he's performed at, Osborn said there tends to be protesters working to undermine the function. He said he was disappointed, but not surprised, when the private drag event in Lincoln was called off. But he was surprised by the outpouring of support both OutNebraska and the bakery have received in the days since.
The flood of encouragement — the community's prevailing response to the threats — serves as a sign of progress, Osborn said. That the event was first met with hate, though, indicates there is still headway to be made.
"I think at this point, it's just important for people to recognize that there's going to be queer people around them no matter where they go," Osborn said.
"They're going to be teaching your kids. Or decorating your cakes."
