Lincoln ax-throwing bar wants city, state to ease two-beer limit for hatchet hurlers

A downtown Lincoln ax-throwing bar wants Nebraska liquor regulators to remove or relax a mandate that limits its hatchet hurlers to only two beers.

Bartenders at Craft Axe Throwing, 1821 N St., tally on wristbands the number of beers or ciders their patrons consume, and anyone who's had more than two drinks can't chuck axes in the fenced-off throwing lanes.

The Lincoln City Council recommended the restriction back in 2018, shortly after the ax-throwing venue opened, and the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission made it a condition of Craft Axe Throwing's liquor license last year.

Olivia German, director of experience for Craft Axe Throwing, said it's the only consumption limit on any of the business' six locations in the U.S., including one in Omaha.

The venue doesn't serve hard liquor.

Some customers have complained about the limit, and it can be an issue during larger group events spanning several hours, German said.

"We’re happy to provide (beer and cider) for people and hope we can maybe amend the drink limit so we can have more options for our customers," German said.