Lincoln-area restaurant closing down

An award-winning local restaurant is closing its doors.

Prairie Plate, which is about 5 miles northwest of Waverly, said on its Facebook page that it will be ending its 8½-year run at the end of the month.

Prairie Plate is a farm-to-table restaurant that grows most of the produce it uses on its own organic farm, with its meat, dairy, grain and other products sourced locally. Navy veterans Jerry and Renee Cornett opened the restaurant in April 2014.

It has been named multiple times to the "Good Food 100," a list of the sustainable restaurants in the U.S.

"It's been an amazing 8 years sharing our tables with you and celebrating weddings, anniversaries, 80th and 90th birthdays, family reunions, and so many more events with family and friends," the restaurant said in its Facebook post. "We hope we have inspired you to continue to enjoy seasonal eating and celebrating the world-class products that Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and artisans continue to offer."

The post described the closing as a "difficult decision" but did not give specific reason.

The restaurant will be open the final two Fridays and Saturdays in October from 5-9 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.