 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln-area restaurant closing down
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lincoln-area restaurant closing down

  • Updated
  • 0
Praire Plate - October

Prairie Plate, a restaurant on a family farm near Waverly that serves local food, is closing at the end of October.

 Journal Star file photo

An award-winning local restaurant is closing its doors.

Prairie Plate, which is about 5 miles northwest of Waverly, said on its Facebook page that it will be ending its 8½-year run at the end of the month.

Prairie Plate is a farm-to-table restaurant that grows most of the produce it uses on its own organic farm, with its meat, dairy, grain and other products sourced locally. Navy veterans Jerry and Renee Cornett opened the restaurant in April 2014.

It has been named multiple times to the "Good Food 100," a list of the sustainable restaurants in the U.S.

"It's been an amazing 8 years sharing our tables with you and celebrating weddings, anniversaries, 80th and 90th birthdays, family reunions, and so many more events with family and friends," the restaurant said in its Facebook post. "We hope we have inspired you to continue to enjoy seasonal eating and celebrating the world-class products that Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and artisans continue to offer."

The post described the closing as a "difficult decision" but did not give specific reason.

The restaurant will be open the final two Fridays and Saturdays in October from 5-9 p.m.

Lincoln restaurant closing, but new concept replacing it
Red Lobster closes Lincoln location
Longtime Lincoln buffet closing for good
Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Marvel delays five more movies, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back
Dining

Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back

  • Updated

The owner of Pepe's Bistro said the restaurant won't have a dining room anymore so that he has more time to spend with his 85-year-old mother. There will still be grab-and-go items, hot soup and a hot burrito of the day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News