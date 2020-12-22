Lincoln-area cideries Saro, Glacial Till win top awards at national championships

Nebraska cider is starting to get a reputation.

Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery of Palmyra, which last year was named grand national champion at the U.S. Open Cider Championships, followed up with two more gold medals this year.

The cidery, which was the youngest ever to be named a grand champion, received gold medals for its Applewine and Honey Lavender ciders. That makes five gold medals in the past two years for Glacial Till, which has only been in the cider business since 2015.

An even newer cidery, Saro Cider in Lincoln, also performed well at the competition, which was held in Oxford, Ohio.

Saro, which opened a little over two years ago at 1746 N St., won a gold medal for its Pearsecco wood-aged cider and a silver medal for its Sanibel grapefruit cider.

Jonathan Henning, one of the owners of Saro Cider, gave partial credit for the Pearsecco gold medal to the supplier of the barrels used to age the wine-like cider brewed with apples and pears.