Lee's Chicken to reopen Wednesday, six days after car crashed into building

Lee's Chicken will welcome diners back to its restaurant on West Van Dorn Street seven days after a car veered from a nearby roundabout and crashed into the west side of the restaurant.

Janis Wilcoxen, the restaurant's owner, said all obstacles have been cleared in Lee's bid to reopen, which was stalled last week by Lincoln's Department of Building and Safety.

With the Mercedes-Benz hatchback removed from the building's west wall, the hole it left covered and secured and the pile of debris that once sat on the dining room floor removed, Lee's is set to reopen Wednesday at 4 p.m.

"It's wonderful," Wilcoxen said. "Everyone will be excited to see it back open."

And this time, the restaurant has clearance from the city — a missing factor in its earlier attempt to reopen.

Greg Edwards, chief inspector with Building and Safety, said he gave Lee's clearance to open Friday, though the restaurant was still waiting for its gas service to be reconnected.