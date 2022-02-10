Leading Off: Young Lincoln chef learns the attributes needed to smoke meats expertly

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mason Korensky's first job in the food industry was making pizzas at Defy Gravity. The money wasn't great. Nor were the hours.

"But I got unlimited time on the trampolines," he said.

Perks like that aren't given haphazardly. Unlimited trampoline time? Whoa.

A couple of years later, the newly minted graduate of Southeast Community College's culinary program would eventually leave all that free jumping behind when Don Mayhew offered him another job that would change his life.

Well, it eventually changed his life. First, he had to work in the kitchen of a pasta restaurant that failed in less than a year. Then he rode out the pandemic by keeping Mayhew's entrepreneurial interests in the black with a food truck that started off making grilled cheese sandwiches and eventually found sustainable cheddar by serving cheeseburgers.

And then he was offered the opportunity to embark on something new -- barbecue. It's something we've all done in our yards, but few have the gumption to think that entitles them to make a living do it.

Not only was he asked to learn to master the smoker, but also use his young but creative mind to come up with the dry rubs and sauces that would come to make Boxcar BBQ, 6105 Havelock Ave., Mayhew's latest bite of the culinary apple, an instant hit.

"I think Mason is a genius," Mayhew said. "He has an incredible knowledge of food and an incredible passion for it. And he has some amazing ideas."

In about five months, the Havelock Avenue barbecue joint has won over the small blue-collar community and now finds itself looking at the possibility of an additional restaurant and a food truck to cross-market the smoked meats Korensky is creating.

Not bad for a 23-year-old. Then again, he always knew the food industry would be his calling.

When he was in second grade, he told his teacher he wanted to be a baker, imagining the cakes, pastries -- and smiles -- he'd create.

He grew to realize that baking takes precision. It takes discipline. And it takes patience. In other words, baking is for robots. There is no room for human error in baking, where one measurement screw up -- be it the yeast, baking powder or baking soda -- will foul up the entire recipe.

"You can’t just adjust the ingredients," he said. "Oftentimes it ruins what you’re making."

Cooking, on the other hand, isn't always by the book. The best chefs are artists. The masterpieces they create are often ad-libbed and most times magical.

And so last summer, when Mayhew asked Korensky what he knew about barbecue, he gave an honest response: "Nothing. Yet."

In one short summer, Korensky went to school in the alley behind what is now Boxcar BBQ. He learned the art of smoking meats -- from pork butts, to spareribs and eventually beef briskets, which should never be attempted by an amateur.

"The first one I did was not very good," he remembered, adding how dry that brisket was. "There's a lot of trial and error. The pork butts were pretty forgiving. We did a ton of those, testing the best way to cook them, and even when they’re not perfect, they’re still pretty good."

Not surprisingly, the pulled pork sandwiches are Boxcar's flagship item so far, followed closely by the spareribs.

Still, the things that drew him to cooking -- working the line and delivering as many as 20 orders in a timely manner -- looks downright chaotic when compared to smoking the meats.

He arrives to work before the sun, gets the smoker sparked up and then puts in the meat, which takes up to 12 hours. It's a lesson in patience -- a lesson in life, really.

"With smoking, you put it on (the grill) and you can’t really rush it," he said. "It's going to cook on its own time. You turn the temp up and you’re going to ruin the whole thing. It takes lots of patience. And the whole time, you’re thinking, if this doesn’t turn out, it’s a massive waste of time."

The lesson here -- much like life -- is to trust the process. Stay the course and have faith in the end result.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

