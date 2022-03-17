Leading Off: What wine pairs best with Oreos? James Arthur Vinyards has the answer

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

RAYMOND — The late, great George Carlin once asked an audience what wine paired best with Cap'n Crunch, which proceeded to get a huge laugh because, well, that guy was pretty funny.

The vision of pouring a robust red over a bowl of breakfast cereal makes us simultaneously laugh and gag because it attacks our sensibilities.

And maybe Carlin was pushing the envelope -- as he was known to do -- with his imagery, but it brings up some interesting questions: Why is it that wine isn't allowed to mingle with some of the simpler things in our snacking lives? Why is it seemingly relegated to cheese plates, hors d'oeuvre and fancy meals?

How exactly did the the boojie set hijack our grape juice?

With all due respect to beer and Lincoln's microbrewers, when did a frosty cold one become the go-to adult refreshment for tailgates, family cookouts and while watching ballgames?

The time for changing that mindset is long overdue, says Jeff Korbelik, who since leaving his full-time gig writing in these pages spends his days at James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond.

"Wine can be for the common man, too," he says. "We want people to have fun with it."

Korbelik and his pals at James Arthur are changing hearts and minds -- one sip at a time (curled pinky finger optional).

They believe that their wines can be served anywhere. Sangria in a can, anyone? More important, they are proving it can be paired with just about anything — from the finest cuts of beef to, say, a handful of Hot Tamales.

Throughout March, Korbelik has been hosting Saturday afternoon wine tastings, where some of James Arthur's best wines are paired with our favorite junk foods.

The tastings began four or five years ago as a way to change the perception that wine is for the elite.

"People associate wine with snootiness, and it's not," said Korbelik, who recently played host to 50 guests for a junk food pairing.

No two pairing seminars are ever the same. Instead, each week, Korbelik goes shopping in a way that conjures up memories of college, of those late-night, half-baked, cure-for-the-munchies journeys to the store.

Funyuns, anyone?

When the gathering is complete, Korbelik returns to the winery, where he, along with his college buddy Jim Ballard, who now runs the show at James Arthur, and anyone else interested sit around a table experimenting with different combinations of wines and snacks.

"The taste you get in different foods is extraordinary," he said. "Who could have guessed that Cheetos taste good with our cider?"

Other combinations are pretty unique — like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup paired with Sweet Charlotte, a semi-sweet red. Take a bite of the candy, hold it in your mouth and then take a sip from the wine and you'll swear you can taste something that resembles peanut butter and jelly.

If you care for a salty snack, some Cool Ranch Doritos is the perfect accompaniment to Kira, James Arthur's semi-sweet blush.

In all, we tried 10 different wines, all of which were paired with everything from beef jerky to to Little Debbie's glazed mini doughnuts to animal crackers.

Korbelik even solved the longstanding dilemma of which wine goes best with jelly beans. That honor goes to Edelweiss, a semi-sweet white that just happens to be the top seller at Nebraska's biggest winery.

Here's a hint: When eating something salty, something a little sweeter tends to balance the flavors. Conversely, a sweet snack calls for a more dry wine.

Not long ago, a couple came to the winery on a Friday night to share a night out over a bottle of wine. They ordered the Kira, which is named after Jim's dog.

As the wine was coming to the table, the woman reached into her bag and pulled out a pack of Cool Ranch Doritos, which they proceeded to enjoy with their wine.

Life's simple pleasures. And without the snootiness.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

