Leading Off: It's Husker Eve; so where's the excitement?

Now they come home to face Fordham -- the school that groomed Vince Lombardi and six other Blocks of Granite in the 1930s but has done little since -- in a game that doesn't exactly rev up the fan base after a downer to open the season.

If the last year has taught us nothing else, it's that these moments afforded to gathering and companionship aren't guaranteed. There are only seven of them a year, so don't take them for granted.

Get out there early. Enjoy your tailgates. Celebrate conquests during your endless games of cornhole and washers. Savor the pregame meals and the camaraderie that comes with sharing a root beer or two with a special group of friends.

These days are special.

The football is an added bonus.

When I think of tailgating around here, I'm always brought back to the aforementioned first day of the Frost Era, when people began their tailgates 12 hours early and the excitement was off the chart.

I wrote a story about a woman who has become one of my favorites. On that day, she ushered in the new coach with a special drink. It was refreshing on a blisteringly hot day and went down smoothly -- maybe too smoothly -- when served on the rocks.