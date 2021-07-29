Leading Off: A perfect Saturday night is proof that Lincoln is back

Lincoln is back. Rumors of its pending demise, to steal a phrase from Mr. Twain, have been greatly exaggerated. Saturday night was ample proof that an anticipated summer celebration, our reward for 15 months of withstanding COVID, is now unfolding.

There will be no judgment here. Most people, myself included, have been vaccinated and those who haven’t have their reasons. While I wish everyone would get the shots, I respect their decision and the choice they have made, be it medical, religious or philosophical. Because I am vaccinated and believe in the effectiveness of the shots, their decision has no bearing on me or seemingly anyone else.

That said, let's move forward. With understanding and compassion for others. There's so much coming up, so much to provide excitement.

As you read this, we find ourselves 15 days from Garth Brooks returning to Lincoln and playing the first concert inside Memorial Stadium since Farm Aid back in the 1980s. That’s a big deal. So is the fact that we’re 29 days from the first Husker game -- and 36 days from the first Husker Saturday in Lincoln.

We have so much to look forward to. And so many forms of entertainment –-theater, comedy, music or sports -- to help us to escape life’s daily toils. Take advantage of those events. Embrace those opportunities.