Leading Off: A perfect Saturday night is proof that Lincoln is back

Last Saturday night was perfect -- maybe about 10 degrees too warm to be wearing a sports coat while walking in downtown Lincoln, but you’ll get no further complaints from here.
Dinner at Dish was divine. Chef Rachel McGill served up a pasta dish -- agnolotti, pillows of al dente pasta filled with ricotta and sweet corn and accompanied by a variety of tomatoes with a basil consommé to make the flavors pop. Culinary perfection.
We then walked a few blocks to the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where Paula Poundstone kept us laughing for nearly two hours with her irreverent brand of comedy.
The only thing that freaked me out about her ramblings – and yes, that’s the best way to describe her off-the-cuff routine, which sometimes went off the rails but was always funny -- is that she has 10 cats. She justified it by saying she’s gotten better.
They once numbered 16. Yikes.
And yet she was still funny, even though I can’t get past that "crazy cat lady" label she deserves.
More important than the dinner or choice of entertainment was the fact that there were choices, that downtown Lincoln was alive. There was a buzz. That feeling was missed.
With Lincoln Exposed taking place a few months later than usual, the streets were alive with foot traffic and the muffled sounds of live music emanating from seemingly every club.
Lincoln is back. Rumors of its pending demise, to steal a phrase from Mr. Twain, have been greatly exaggerated. Saturday night was ample proof that an anticipated summer celebration, our reward for 15 months of withstanding COVID, is now unfolding.
There will be no judgment here. Most people, myself included, have been vaccinated and those who haven’t have their reasons. While I wish everyone would get the shots, I respect their decision and the choice they have made, be it medical, religious or philosophical. Because I am vaccinated and believe in the effectiveness of the shots, their decision has no bearing on me or seemingly anyone else.
That said, let's move forward. With understanding and compassion for others. There's so much coming up, so much to provide excitement.
As you read this, we find ourselves 15 days from Garth Brooks returning to Lincoln and playing the first concert inside Memorial Stadium since Farm Aid back in the 1980s. That’s a big deal. So is the fact that we’re 29 days from the first Husker game -- and 36 days from the first Husker Saturday in Lincoln.
We have so much to look forward to. And so many forms of entertainment –-theater, comedy, music or sports -- to help us to escape life’s daily toils. Take advantage of those events. Embrace those opportunities.
And embrace those around you. Being away from each other taught me how much I missed getting out and gathering again. That’s my biggest takeaway from a Saturday night that turned out to be perfect.
