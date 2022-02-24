Leading Off: 33rd annual O'Rourke's Tavern chili contest proves there are no rules regarding chili

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to chili, there is just one rule among the die-hards, many of whom tend to be a bit inflexible on this subject: It can't be white.

It's chili, not Alfredo, one of them might tell you — perhaps with a curved pinky finger and a Natty Light in the other hand.

And so it should be noted that the O'Rourke's Tavern chili contest got off to an inauspicious start in 1989 when Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters took home the inaugural crown when he bested five other entries with a — gasp! — white chicken chili.

"It was as controversial as a chili contest could get," Watters said. "There were people who were just beside themselves. … People got snooty about something you shouldn’t get snooty about."

Oh, the shame.

And yet, somehow, the chili contest, which began as Doug McLeese's way to promote his downtown bar's move to a bigger space a couple of blocks away, has not only survived, but has grown into a Super Bowl tradition for many.

"That tells you we're doing something right," McLeese said.

Held each Super Bowl Sunday, the contest returned this month for the 33rd year after taking a year off because of that pesky virus. There were 19 entries — down from its heyday a decade ago when the contest regularly drew more than 30 entries. But 19 crockpots lined up around a pool table is a good indicator that people are ready to move on from the past two years.

"I was hoping for anything over 10 because of COVID and everything else that’s going on," McLeese said.

Lance Fielder took home the grand prize of $60 in O'Rourke's bucks and, more important, getting his name inscribed on the Doctor's Cup, which is presented each year to the victor.

The trophy is named after Dr. Dan Kolbow, a chemist who finished dead last in the contest's first year. He won the contest the next year and donated his empty pot to McLeese. It was mounted and turned into the trophy that has an esteemed year-round place inside O'Rourke's, 1329 O St.

Kolbow's worst-to-first chili story is one of those rich details of the chili contest's lore.

"He had by far the worst chili that first year," McLeese said. "He had to take the walk of shame and walk out of here with half a crock pot of chili. And somehow, he won the second year."

A panel of three judges — former Ground Zero editor Jeff Korbelik and Watters among them — are sequestered from the crowd and conduct a blind taste test of each entry two hours before kickoff.

"There is some difficulty in that, trying to eat 30 chilis," Watters said. "That’s a lot of chili to taste."

With time, the word has spread and the entries have gotten much better, McLeese said.

"We’ve had everything from chefs to good cooks enter," he said. "… That wasn't always the case. There was a stretch at one point if you had 20 chilis, 12 of them were terrible."

Chili, like the Super Bowl, is a slice of Americana. It's one of those dishes that inspires debate. With beans or without? What kind of meat? Honestly, there are no wrong answers.

"Contestants go all out with many reaching deep into their pockets to buy primo meats and ingredients," said Korbelik, whose still reviews two restaurants a month for Ground Zero and works full time at James Arthur Vineyards."

Not every entry — from the occasional chicken soups and gumbos — would be considered chili, but most of the time, it tastes pretty good, even when the ingredients might be a bit unorthodox.

Korbelik said one of the chilis that placed this year featured both shrimp and bacon, while another had pineapple, which probably caused a few heads to explode.

And that brings us back to the white chili debate, which might offend some, but will always be welcomed in McLeese's contest.

"We've had a few white chilis win the contest over the years," he said. "As long as it tastes good."

That's all that really matters, right?

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.