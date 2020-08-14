You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kasumi's all-you-can-eat approach to sushi allows tentative Lincoln diners to take a chance
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story
DINING OUT

Kasumi's all-you-can-eat approach to sushi allows tentative Lincoln diners to take a chance

{{featured_button_text}}

The advantage of dining at an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is, well, you can eat as much as you want and feel like you’re getting your money’s worth.

But another advantage is being able to try something you might not have otherwise.

Take the Golden Bridge Roll at the new Kasumi Sushi, for instance. It’s one of the restaurant’s specialty rolls featuring crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy salmon and scallions with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

It intrigued my wife and me. But it cost $12.50. Normally, we probably would have passed on it for something we knew we liked instead of dropping that much on something we may not.

But the roll is part of Kasumi’s all-you-can-eat options, so we gave it a try. And we were glad we did. It proved to be something we would order again.

Kasumi Sushi

The Kasumi roll is on the menu at Kasumi Sushi, 151 N. Eighth St.

Having customers try new foods is one of the reasons Hui Guo opened Kasumi Sushi in February. Some of Lincoln’s Chinese buffets offer all-you-can-eat sushi, but no restaurant in the city, until Kasumi, specializes in it.

Guo took over the spot that was home to Ichiban Sichuan at 151 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket. Guo also owns Grey Whale Sushi and Grill, 129 N. 10th St.; Grey Whale Poke Bowl, 1317 Q St.; and Grey Whale Ramen and Poke Bowl, 6100 O St. (Gateway Mall).

Restaurant owner's success keys on offering Lincoln diners new concepts

Guo said he couldn’t count how many times a patron has ordered a standard California roll because they were afraid to try something new to them because of the cost.

“Here (at Kasumi), you can have anything you want,” he said.

Kasumi Sushi

All you can eat sushi, steak hibachi with fried rice, Sauvignon blanc, a summer sunshine cocktail and a spicy citron martini are among the menu choices at Kasumi Sushi.

He also discovered, when talking to his younger customers at his other restaurants, that they often drove to Omaha to eat sushi because it had all-you-can-eat dining that fit into their budgets.

“They asked me, ‘Why can’t Lincoln have something that was all-you-can-eat and affordable, too?’” he said.

Dining Out: Nitro Burger trades bus for brick and mortar

Food

Kasumi’s all-you-can-eat menu is $19.95 per person and includes appetizers, soups and salads, cooked and raw rolls, sashimi, specialty rolls and even dessert choices.

Rolls are cut into six to 10 pieces. They are smaller, including the specialty ones, than those I’ve enjoyed at other places. The smaller size actually makes it easier to hold and dip in the soy sauce containers. The sashimi menu features tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, octopus, shrimp, eel and more.

Kasumi Sushi

The Salmon Lover, American Dream and Kasumi sushi rolls are among the menu choices at Kasumi Sushi.

Your best bets are the specialty rolls, which number 24. We tried four of them, with the Nebraska Roll — shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna and eel sauce — topping our list. Eel sauce and spicy mayo are the most commonly used condiments for the rolls.

We were thrilled to see the menu wasn’t just sushi. We also enjoyed soup — miso for me and hot sour for my wife — and appetizers (crab Rangoon and edamame) before the sushi arrived.

You need to eat what you order. Kasumi will charge for leftover food and rice — 50 cents per piece over five pieces per table.

Kasumi Sushi

Steak hibachi with fried rice is among the menu choices at Kasumi Sushi, 151 N. Eighth St.

If sushi isn’t your thing, Kasumi also serves Chinese entrees, featuring chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu or noodle. They range in price from $12 to $21. Grade: B+

Dining Out: M&J's Southern Style Food, where the grits alone are worth the trip

Service

Our service was good with just a couple of minor hiccups. We wanted to end our meal with some plum wine. It was unavailable. I ordered a draft of Sapparo instead. The keg had just run out. Ugh!

Everything else was just fine. The turnaround time from the kitchen and sushi bar was exceptional. Our soup arrived immediately after ordering, followed quickly by our edamame, crab Rangoon and three sushi rolls. When we asked later for an additional roll, it, too, arrived in a timely manner.

Kasumi Sushi

All you can eat sushi (background), a spicy Citron martini, a summer sunshine cocktail and Sauvignon blanc are among the menu choices at Kasumi Sushi, 151 N. Eighth St. 

Kasumi offers takeout and curbside service. The all-you-can-eat takeout option includes a choice of soup, two appetizers and three sushi rolls for $19.95. Grade: B+

Dining Out: Boitano's Lounge brings small-plate dining back to Lincoln

Atmosphere

Diners won’t notice many changes from when it was Ichiban. Guo said most of the renovations happened in the kitchen in order to turn a full-service Chinese restaurant into one devoted to sushi, such as adding more refrigeration.

Kasumi Sushi

Kasumi Sushi, 151 N. 8th St. 

Kasumi, like Ichiban before it, has a hip, urban feel to it with brick walls, etched glass partitions and colored lighting. The room is big, with a bar on one wall, a sushi bar on another and an open dining room. New are the fish painted on an upper corner wall. Kasumi also has a large patio with outdoor seating. It’s one of Lincoln’s most attractive restaurants. Grade: A

Specialty diets

The sushi menu has seven vegetarian rolls, three featuring avocado and another with sweet potato. Soups, salads and appetizers are part of the all-you-can-eat options. They include such vegetarian fare as miso soup, seaweed salad and spring rolls. Kitchen entrees feature three made with tofu, including a General Tso’s, and a veggie lo mein. The menu doesn’t specify gluten-free options, so check with servers. Grade: B

Kasumi Sushi

Sashimi (at left), including tuna, crab stick and salmon and sushi rolls (top to bottom at right), including the Hawaiian, Lincoln, Gorilla and American Dream are on the menu at Kasumi Sushi.
Villa Amore provides casual Italian dining with a touch of class in Lincoln

Places to eat Asian food in Lincoln

Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s reviewed restaurants for Ground Zero since 1998. 

Dining Out

Kasumi Sushi

Address: 151 N. Eighth St., Suite 100.

Specialty: Sushi.

Atmosphere: Casual.

Payment: Cash, major credit cards.

Cost: $19.95/person (all you can eat).

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Phone: 531-500-5000.

Web: kasumilnk.com, Facebook, Instagram.

Notes: Alcohol, on-street and garage parking, outdoor seating, happy hour specials, kitchen entrees available ($12 to $21), takeout.

COVID-19 accommodations: Outdoor seating, online ordering, curbside service.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Arby's commercial featuring Nebraska town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News