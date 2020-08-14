Kasumi's all-you-can-eat approach to sushi allows tentative Lincoln diners to take a chance

The advantage of dining at an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is, well, you can eat as much as you want and feel like you’re getting your money’s worth.
But another advantage is being able to try something you might not have otherwise.
Take the Golden Bridge Roll at the new Kasumi Sushi, for instance. It’s one of the restaurant’s specialty rolls featuring crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy salmon and scallions with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
It intrigued my wife and me. But it cost $12.50. Normally, we probably would have passed on it for something we knew we liked instead of dropping that much on something we may not.
But the roll is part of Kasumi’s all-you-can-eat options, so we gave it a try. And we were glad we did. It proved to be something we would order again.
Having customers try new foods is one of the reasons Hui Guo opened Kasumi Sushi in February. Some of Lincoln’s Chinese buffets offer all-you-can-eat sushi, but no restaurant in the city, until Kasumi, specializes in it.
Guo took over the spot that was home to Ichiban Sichuan at 151 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket. Guo also owns Grey Whale Sushi and Grill, 129 N. 10th St.; Grey Whale Poke Bowl, 1317 Q St.; and Grey Whale Ramen and Poke Bowl, 6100 O St. (Gateway Mall).
Guo said he couldn’t count how many times a patron has ordered a standard California roll because they were afraid to try something new to them because of the cost.
“Here (at Kasumi), you can have anything you want,” he said.
He also discovered, when talking to his younger customers at his other restaurants, that they often drove to Omaha to eat sushi because it had all-you-can-eat dining that fit into their budgets.
“They asked me, ‘Why can’t Lincoln have something that was all-you-can-eat and affordable, too?’” he said.
Food
Kasumi’s all-you-can-eat menu is $19.95 per person and includes appetizers, soups and salads, cooked and raw rolls, sashimi, specialty rolls and even dessert choices.
Rolls are cut into six to 10 pieces. They are smaller, including the specialty ones, than those I’ve enjoyed at other places. The smaller size actually makes it easier to hold and dip in the soy sauce containers. The sashimi menu features tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, octopus, shrimp, eel and more.
Your best bets are the specialty rolls, which number 24. We tried four of them, with the Nebraska Roll — shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna and eel sauce — topping our list. Eel sauce and spicy mayo are the most commonly used condiments for the rolls.
We were thrilled to see the menu wasn’t just sushi. We also enjoyed soup — miso for me and hot sour for my wife — and appetizers (crab Rangoon and edamame) before the sushi arrived.
You need to eat what you order. Kasumi will charge for leftover food and rice — 50 cents per piece over five pieces per table.
If sushi isn’t your thing, Kasumi also serves Chinese entrees, featuring chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu or noodle. They range in price from $12 to $21. Grade: B+
Service
Our service was good with just a couple of minor hiccups. We wanted to end our meal with some plum wine. It was unavailable. I ordered a draft of Sapparo instead. The keg had just run out. Ugh!
Everything else was just fine. The turnaround time from the kitchen and sushi bar was exceptional. Our soup arrived immediately after ordering, followed quickly by our edamame, crab Rangoon and three sushi rolls. When we asked later for an additional roll, it, too, arrived in a timely manner.
Kasumi offers takeout and curbside service. The all-you-can-eat takeout option includes a choice of soup, two appetizers and three sushi rolls for $19.95. Grade: B+
Atmosphere
Diners won’t notice many changes from when it was Ichiban. Guo said most of the renovations happened in the kitchen in order to turn a full-service Chinese restaurant into one devoted to sushi, such as adding more refrigeration.
Kasumi, like Ichiban before it, has a hip, urban feel to it with brick walls, etched glass partitions and colored lighting. The room is big, with a bar on one wall, a sushi bar on another and an open dining room. New are the fish painted on an upper corner wall. Kasumi also has a large patio with outdoor seating. It’s one of Lincoln’s most attractive restaurants. Grade: A
Specialty diets
The sushi menu has seven vegetarian rolls, three featuring avocado and another with sweet potato. Soups, salads and appetizers are part of the all-you-can-eat options. They include such vegetarian fare as miso soup, seaweed salad and spring rolls. Kitchen entrees feature three made with tofu, including a General Tso’s, and a veggie lo mein. The menu doesn’t specify gluten-free options, so check with servers. Grade: B
Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s reviewed restaurants for Ground Zero since 1998.
