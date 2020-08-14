Kasumi's all-you-can-eat approach to sushi allows tentative Lincoln diners to take a chance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The advantage of dining at an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is, well, you can eat as much as you want and feel like you’re getting your money’s worth.

But another advantage is being able to try something you might not have otherwise.

Take the Golden Bridge Roll at the new Kasumi Sushi, for instance. It’s one of the restaurant’s specialty rolls featuring crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy salmon and scallions with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

It intrigued my wife and me. But it cost $12.50. Normally, we probably would have passed on it for something we knew we liked instead of dropping that much on something we may not.

But the roll is part of Kasumi’s all-you-can-eat options, so we gave it a try. And we were glad we did. It proved to be something we would order again.

Having customers try new foods is one of the reasons Hui Guo opened Kasumi Sushi in February. Some of Lincoln’s Chinese buffets offer all-you-can-eat sushi, but no restaurant in the city, until Kasumi, specializes in it.