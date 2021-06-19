It's a New Day for new owners of Lincoln juice, coffee shop

Mark Canfield said they worked with Jon Ferguson, owner of Cultiva Coffee, to improve their coffee lineup and source everything locally. They now get their coffee from The Coffee Roaster in Lincoln.

"We felt the coffee needed a huge makeover," he said. "This place has always been known for smoothies; it's never been known for coffee."

It is now, though.

Coffee sales used to make up about 20-30% of the business, Canfield said, but now they are about half.

The Canfields also branched out and expanded. They opened a location in Hickman, in the space formerly occupied by the Sugar Bee, in January, and they are planning to open another one in Lincoln, on 14th Street a few blocks south of Pine Lake Road, by the end of the summer.

In addition, they just finished a major remodeling project at the 70th and Pioneers store, which required them to close from early April until late May.

Mark Canfield said it turned out to be really good timing, because the city's mask mandate expired right around the time the store was ready to reopen.