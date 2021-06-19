It's a New Day for new owners of Lincoln juice, coffee shop

Mark and Jenny Canfield were fans of NuVibe, so much so that they considered buying the coffee and smoothie franchise more than once over the years.
"We almost bought it twice," Jenny Canfield said, noting that the timing just never quite worked out.
That's in large part because the Canfields already had one business -- Laundry Land -- to run, as well as a family that included four kids.
But about a year and a half ago, after the business went up for sale for the third time in just a few years and the Canfield children were all grown, the couple finally pulled the trigger.
In January 2020, they purchased the local NuVibe franchise, which included a store in the Pioneer Woods shopping center, a drive-thru kiosk at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road and a food truck.
Within a couple of months, they had the struggling business, which had lost money for years, back to breaking even.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the bottom dropped out overnight.
The Canfields could have cut and run, limited their losses and focused on their profitable laundry business, but they stuck with it, and customers slowly started to come back.
They also used the pandemic as an opportunity to remake the business.
Mark Canfield said they worked with Jon Ferguson, owner of Cultiva Coffee, to improve their coffee lineup and source everything locally. They now get their coffee from The Coffee Roaster in Lincoln.
"We felt the coffee needed a huge makeover," he said. "This place has always been known for smoothies; it's never been known for coffee."
It is now, though.
Coffee sales used to make up about 20-30% of the business, Canfield said, but now they are about half.
The Canfields also branched out and expanded. They opened a location in Hickman, in the space formerly occupied by the Sugar Bee, in January, and they are planning to open another one in Lincoln, on 14th Street a few blocks south of Pine Lake Road, by the end of the summer.
In addition, they just finished a major remodeling project at the 70th and Pioneers store, which required them to close from early April until late May.
Mark Canfield said it turned out to be really good timing, because the city's mask mandate expired right around the time the store was ready to reopen.
The stores also have a new name: New Day. The rebrand started with the Hickman store and will be complete when a new sign shows up at the 70th and Pioneers location this coming week.
"We really wanted a fresh start on a lot of levels," Jenny Canfield said, noting that the New Day name represents a place where there's hope and life and where people can "put away disappointments."
Buying NuVibe definitely has not been a disappointment for the Canfields, though it has been a lot of work.
"We went from being empty nesters to working 16- to 18-hour days," Mark Canfield said.
But that's not necessarily a bad thing, he said.
"It's been a lot of fun bringing it up to its potential."
