Is your restaurant or bar affected by Nebraska's event size limits? We're making a delivery and takeout guide

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus, which, in turn, affects local restaurants. However, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services are still allowed under the rules.

To help business owners get the word out about what services they will continue to offer, the Journal Star is creating a free restaurant guide to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup services.

Business owners or managers can fill out the form below to let us know about their hours and offerings, and we will share that information on our website.

