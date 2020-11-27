Indigo Bridge plans to reopen south of downtown Lincoln

Owner Kim Coleman, a Lincoln radiologist, and her staff posted a message to the store's followers on social media.

"We'll be reevaluating how we fit into and serve the Lincoln community with a hopeful eye to future endeavors," the Facebook post stated. "We love our community and our awesome staff and are hopeful we’ll find a new and meaningful place in the community someday."

That new place, near Everett Elementary School, is away from the hustle and bustle the Haymarket has come to represent — especially on a Husker gameday.

"There has been a concentrated effort to grow the area south of downtown," Smith said. "The Haymarket has become a destination. It was hard to get there. It was hard to park. It was not accessible to the people we want to serve."

Indigo Bridge was founded because Coleman believed reading has the power to impact the lives of young people.

All of the store's coffee proceeds will continue to go back into the community to support programs such as free books for schools, reading programs at elementary schools and public outreach.