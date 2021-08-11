Iconic Lincoln bar to reopen with a new owner

An iconic downtown Lincoln bar has a new owner and a new lease on life.

Local investor and entrepreneur Mark Suleiman has purchased Barry's Bar and Grill, and he confirmed he has plans to reopen it.

"Barry’s is coming back — rooftop and all — soon, with new, Lincoln-based management," Suleiman said in an email to the Journal Star.

He did not offer a time frame for when the bar will reopen or whether it will be ready for the first Nebraska home football game, which is Sept. 4.

Suleiman did say there will be some changes, one of which will be a repurposing of the bar's 10 Below event space.

"I never quite understood 10 Below, to be honest with you, so that's likely to change, and when it does, all of Husker Nation will know what I'm going to bring to the corner of Ninth and Q," he said.

Barry's, which gained a national reputation over its six-plus decades as one of the top places to be on a college football Saturday, has been closed since March 2020, a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.