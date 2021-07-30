Hy-Vee to put Wahlburgers at Lincoln store on North 27th Street

Lincoln will soon be getting its first Wahlburgers restaurant.
Hy-Vee confirmed that part of a $250,000 building permit it filed last week for the store at 5020 N. 27th St. is to convert its Market Grille Express restaurant to an in-store Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee location.
Wahlburgers is a fast-casual burger restaurant and bar that's owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who's a chef.
The company announced a partnership in 2017 with Hy-Vee to develop more than two dozen franchised Wahlburgers locations.
The Lincoln location will be the second one in Nebraska. The first one opened last summer at the Hy-Vee in Kearney.
Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said she did not have an opening date for the Lincoln Wahlburgers because work has not yet started on it.
The 20th Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opened in December in Columbia, Missouri. There, Hy-Vee breakfast favorites remain available during morning hours in the converted Market Grille space.
The Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations, while slightly different than the full-service standalone locations, have most of the same menu items, including signature burgers, home-style sides, house-made condiments, salads, sandwiches, shakes and a full-service bar including beer, wine and cocktails.
Wahlburgers has locations in 21 states, including standalone restaurants in Olathe, Kansas, and the Mall of America outside Minneapolis.
