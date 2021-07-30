 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee to put Wahlburgers at Lincoln store on North 27th Street
Wahlburgers will open at the North 27th Street Hy-Vee in Lincoln.

Lincoln will soon be getting its first Wahlburgers restaurant.

Hy-Vee confirmed that part of a $250,000 building permit it filed last week for the store at 5020 N. 27th St. is to convert its Market Grille Express restaurant to an in-store Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee location.

Wahlburgers is a fast-casual burger restaurant and bar that's owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who's a chef.

The company announced a partnership in 2017 with Hy-Vee to develop more than two dozen franchised Wahlburgers locations.

The Lincoln location will be the second one in Nebraska. The first one opened last summer at the Hy-Vee in Kearney.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said she did not have an opening date for the Lincoln Wahlburgers because work has not yet started on it.

The 20th Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opened in December in Columbia, Missouri. There, Hy-Vee breakfast favorites remain available during morning hours in the converted Market Grille space.

The Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations, while slightly different than the full-service standalone locations, have most of the same menu items, including signature burgers, home-style sides, house-made condiments, salads, sandwiches, shakes and a full-service bar including beer, wine and cocktails.

Wahlburgers has locations in 21 states, including standalone restaurants in Olathe, Kansas, and the Mall of America outside Minneapolis.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News