Hy-Vee to put Wahlburgers at Lincoln store on North 27th Street

Lincoln will soon be getting its first Wahlburgers restaurant.

Hy-Vee confirmed that part of a $250,000 building permit it filed last week for the store at 5020 N. 27th St. is to convert its Market Grille Express restaurant to an in-store Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee location.

Wahlburgers is a fast-casual burger restaurant and bar that's owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who's a chef.

The company announced a partnership in 2017 with Hy-Vee to develop more than two dozen franchised Wahlburgers locations.

The Lincoln location will be the second one in Nebraska. The first one opened last summer at the Hy-Vee in Kearney.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said she did not have an opening date for the Lincoln Wahlburgers because work has not yet started on it.

The 20th Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opened in December in Columbia, Missouri. There, Hy-Vee breakfast favorites remain available during morning hours in the converted Market Grille space.