Hy-Vee to add two more Wahlburgers at Lincoln stores

Hy-Vee is planning to add two more Wahlburgers restaurants at its Lincoln stores.

The Iowa-based supermarket chain has filed $250,000 building permits for restaurant-related work at its stores at 84th and Holdrege streets and 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Dawn Buzynski said the work involves converting the existing Market Grille restaurants at those locations to Wahlburgers.

"These will utilize the same space as the current Market Grilles, and there are no plans to expand seating," Buzynski said in an email.

She said there is no timeline yet for when the new restaurants will open.

There is one Wahlburgers restaurant in Lincoln at the Hy-Vee store near 27th and Superior streets that opened last year.

Wahlburgers is a fast-casual burger restaurant and bar that's owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who's a chef.

The company announced a partnership in 2017 with Hy-Vee to develop more than two dozen franchised Wahlburgers locations. There are currently eight locations in Nebraska Hy-Vee stores.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

