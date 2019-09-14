My tastes definitely run toward the smooth, sherried speyside drams like Glenlivet 18. Not that I don’t occasionally enjoy a smoky, peated whisky. I just rarely reach for one. So if you’re new to the world of smoke and are looking for a way to dip your toe into Islay whiskies, this one’s for you.
To start off, how the heck do you even pronounce this distillery? There are so many difficult-to-pronounce distilleries with Gaelic names. But at the distillery, they pronounce it Boona-HAV-in. I just call it Bunna. Much easier that way.
Bunnahabhain is traditionally the only unpeated Islay – which, by the way, is pronounced EYE-luh, and is nearly the only word the whisky makers get upset about us Americans mispronouncing. In the 1800s (and earlier), whisky makers had to use whatever fuel they could find to fire their stills – wood, coal, and in a lot of places, peat. Peat is the natural vegetation decayed and compacted over centuries, and it’s cut from the ground in bricks, and still used to this day as a fuel source. On the island of Islay, that peat, when burned to dry the malted barley in the kiln, gave the barley a smoky flavor that remains through distillation.
The core range of Bunna includes a 12, 18 and 25, plus some various peated Non-Age-Statement (NAS) whiskies with impossible-to-pronounce names. It’s bottled at a nice 46.3%, and a few drops of water help some of the aromas and flavors come out. On the nose: honey, vanilla and maple syrup. A spicy palate with caramel flavors. And just a wisp of smoke on the finish. I brought it to our last meeting of the Flatwater Whisky Society to have everyone share tasting notes, and it was a popular dram. It’s just real easy to drink.
Bunnahabhain 12 is widely available at your favorite bar or liquor store. On the shelf it runs $65-70. If you want an extra special treat, the Bunna 18 is one of my favorites. It’s available at select locations for around $130 per bottle. I actually prefer it over the $600 25-year-old.
If you read the last column, Balvenie has a new set of core range offerings, and I finally tried the 12 year “Sweet Toast of American Oak.” I prefer the 12 Doublewood by a large margin. It’s less expensive, and the new one is just not very interesting.
In whisky news and notes, Ardbeg is releasing a new core range 19-year-old called Traigh Bhan, named after a local beach. And if you’re a Game of Thrones fan, Diageo is out with two new Johnnie Walker blends, A Song of Fire and A Song of Ice. The Macallan just released a new NAS called Estate, with barley grown on the Easter Elchies estate, where The Macallan Distillery sits.
Happy dramming! Until next time …