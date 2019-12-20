Holiday eats: Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas
Holiday eats: Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas

If you burn the turkey or your dog eats all the ham, don't worry -- Christmas isn't ruined.

Restaurants across Lincoln will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and locally owned Metro Dining Delivery has compiled a list.

Some restaurants plan to close early if they aren't busy, so it's a good idea call ahead.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST

