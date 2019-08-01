The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation presents the fourth annual “Haymarket in White” Dinner & Dance Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Guests will dress all in white, dine on gourmet picnic fare and dance the night away. The event is designed to encourage the community to come together to celebrate Lincoln and the Haymarket.
Cocktail hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by High Heel. Three gourmet picnic dinners will be offered with one free drink ticket during happy hour.
Tickets are $45 and $50 per person, depending on dinner selection. For more information, please call 402-435-7496.