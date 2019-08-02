The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation presents the fifth annual “Haymarket in White” Dinner & Dance Aug. 9 on Canopy Street.
Guests will dress all in white, dine on gourmet picnic fare and dance the night away. The event is designed to encourage the community to come together to celebrate Lincoln and the Haymarket.
Cocktail hour is at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by 30 Minute Hangover. Dinner will be provided by Rodizio Grill, deserts by Ivanna Cone and The Mill. Libations are being served by Tavern on the Square, The Other Room and Kinkaider Brewing Lincoln.
Tickets are $54 per person. Tickets are sold individually or by purchasing a table of 10 at lincolnhaymarket.org or call Downtown Lincoln Association, 402-434-6900.
For more information call the Haymarket office at 402-435-7496 or like us on our Facebook page “Haymarket in White Dinner & Dance”.