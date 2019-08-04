Friday marks the fifth annual Haymarket in White Dinner & Dance, but it's the first time it will be held on Canopy Street.
"We wanted to bring the event closer to the businesses and get them more involved," said Jeff Cunningham, executive director of the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corp.
In previous years, the event, which draws upwards of 300 people, was held outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena with the option of moving it inside if Mother Nature intervened.
There is no such alternative this year, but Cunningham is excited by the participation from the Haymarket business community.
Dinner will be provided by Rodizio Grill, deserts by Ivanna Cone and The Mill. Libations are being served by Tavern on the Square, The Other Room and Kinkaider Brewing Company.
The event is modeled after Diner en Blanc, which began in 1988 in Paris, France, and has been adopted my hundreds of other cities on six continents.
Guests will dress all in white, dine on gourmet picnic fare and dance the night away. The event is designed to encourage the community to come together to celebrate Lincoln and the Haymarket.
Cocktail hour is at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by 30 Minute Hangover.
Tickets are $54 per person. Tickets are sold individually or by purchasing a table of 10 at lincolnhaymarket.org or call Downtown Lincoln Association, 402-434-6900.
For more information, call the Haymarket office at 402-435-7496.