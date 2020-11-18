Hacienda Real menu offers family recipes

Family and food.

Two words that carry a lot of importance and relevance for the Curiel family.

Numbering 10, the Curiel siblings’ home was in Ayutla, Jalisco in central-western Mexico. Beginning in the mid-1990s, nine of the siblings began making their way to the United States, taking up residences over a period of time in Washington, Utah, Colorado and Nebraska. Families stick together, and most of the siblings found employment in the restaurant industry.

For brothers Fernando and Daniel and sister Aurora, who were living in Lincoln, the opportunity to take advantage of a vacant, former Carlos O’Kelly’s site for opening their own restaurant was certainly inviting.

The trio opened the doors of Hacienda Real in the city’s SouthPointe Pavilions area in October 2014. A couple years later in October 2016, Aurora, Daniel and their brother-in-law opened a companion establishment, the Hacienda Real Highlands (4811 N.W. First St.), built upon the success and reputation of the first restaurant.

According to Fernando, the siblings were giving things a shot with their first Lincoln ventures, but Hacienda Real’s acceptance by the public has proven them right.