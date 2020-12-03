Give and Let Live sets up tabs to raise funds for pandemic-stricken bars and restaurants

Deducting the credit card transaction fees, the $3,400 is enough to fund tabs at 33 places.

So far, tabs have been established at Pour Craft Beer & Spirits, Rumology, Dish, Billy’s Restaurant, Braska Bar & Grill, Harbor Coffeehouse and Chopsticks.

More will be added daily, chosen at random from the bars and restaurants who contact Tarlowski and want to be part of Give and Let Live.

Tarlowski understands that some criticism of Give and Let Live is likely because it is sending people out during a spike in the spread of coronavirus in Lincoln.

“I know that some people will get upset with me encouraging people to go out right now, but literally, it’s the only thing we can do,” Tarlowski said. “We don’t have a delivery service at Grata. We tried it, and it was too expensive."

Give and Let Live is the third pandemic-driven project that Tarlowski has been involved with. In April, the head chef at Grata brought back Knickerbocker’s tacos to be sold at 1867 Bar. In August, he was one of the people behind setting up -- and performing for -- Local Time Live, a month-long promotion that sent Zipline beer along with bands to play in driveways.