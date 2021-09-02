'Full gung-ho' — Longwell's bartender ready for new season behind Lincoln Railyard window

"The way that window works is you're kind of teamed up with another person," he said. "So I might be pouring, and then the person next to me is talking, conversating, taking the money, giving change, taking the order. So you're only really doing half of the bartending, if you call it three beers a minute."

Dixon went on, describing co-workers as al -stars. The best among his colleagues are able to read his body language, knowing when to step back as he steps forward. He described the process more like an artform than a task, more like a performance than a part-time job.

"I don't want to be, like, cheesy," he said. "But it's like a dance."

Dixon resumed his post for Game 1 of the 2021 football season, and he knew what to expect.

An away game means fewer fans, he said, with no Husker backers and out-of-towners stopping in at the Railyard for drinks before heading over to Memorial Stadium, where alcohol is only sold when Garth Brooks is in town.

A win means more customers, he said, casting doubt on an old adage that has not proved true in Dixon's eight years working the bar's south window.