From Taco Tuesday to curbside carryout — Grata pivots to family meals

“We’ve been planning a catering kitchen since February, coming up with ideas for what we want to do,” he said. “We thought people are going to want to take something home with them at the end of the night after the kitchen’s closed, whether it’s take-and-bake pizzas, half-pan family meals.

“So when we were told it’s going to be 10 people or less, we had a half-plan to get started."

Those dishes, however, had to be changed for the family audience. The chicken in the in-house blackened chicken Alfredo, for instance, is made with Cajun spices, which, Tarlowski said, are likely too hot for some, including children. So he substituted less spicy for something that the whole family could enjoy.

Preparation of the family meals, too, had to be changed in order to safely make the food for refrigeration and then reheating at home.

It takes some finesse. Pasta has to be chilled separately, as do chicken and Alfredo sauce, Tarlowski said.

“You can’t put them all together and get them to chill down to 40 degrees at the same time," he said. "Then I put it together and it’s into the coolers. They can only stay there for a limited time. So you try to limit the number to what you think you’re going to be able to sell.”