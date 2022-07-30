From groupie to Gorat’s: Omaha waitress reflects on her place in rock n’ roll world

OMAHA — Rita Kucirek kneels on the floor in her Omaha basement, flipping through an old photo album. Between photos of her teenage self posing with family members and laughing with friends, familiar faces appear.

There’s Rita meeting Ozzy Osbourne. Rita hugging Tommy Lee. Rita chatting with Steven Tyler. Rita flashing a grin with Bret Michaels. She pulls out scrapbooks, filled with concert ticket stubs and backstage passes from the 1980s. The walls around her are filled with framed set lists, guitar picks and the faces of the biggest rock stars of the 20th century.

Kucirek points at a signed photo of Pamela Des Barres, the famous rock groupie.

“She urges women to write and to be writers, and I love that about her,” Kucirek said. “To tell their stories, whatever it is.”

Rita’s story is this: She’s a well-known longtime waitress at Omaha’s Gorat’s Steakhouse — the waitress who usually serves the old-school steakhouse’s most famous customer, Warren Buffett. She’s a mom. She’s a published author of a wild memoir under her pen name, Rita Rae Roxx, a book that details running away to Los Angeles, partying with KISS and riding on the back of David Lee Roth’s motorcycle.

This 57-year-old’s den of memories holds the tales of a young girl from Omaha who loved rock and roll, then spent decades as one of America’s most dedicated rock groupies.

She hates the word “groupie.”

“It’s kind of dismissing me, it’s kind of just like, she’s just a groupie, so I don’t like it,” she said. “To me, I’m a professional guest. Because, look … I’ve hung out with everybody, I’ve gone out with a lot of people. I still get to people.”

Born in 1965, the Omaha girl loved “American Bandstand,” the Jackson 5 and Cher. She was grounded often, and listening to records in her bedroom became her favorite pastime. On a hot August night in 1980, Kucirek and friends went to see Alice Cooper at Civic Auditorium. Billy Squier, then an up-and-coming musician, opened the show. As he left the stage, Kucirek leaned over the railing and asked to meet him. Security guards invited her and her friends backstage, and eventually, Squier brought Kucirek to his tour bus.

She had just turned 15.

Kucirek began high school that year at Omaha Central. During class, she watched out the windows as bands pulled into Civic Auditorium for sound check. After the school bell rang, Kucirek hung around the stagehands and security guards, forming friendships that became her ticket to backstage access.

She started to attend concerts across the Midwest, driving to see her favorite bands. Kucirek made her way backstage with Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Poison and many others, often bribing crew members with drugs or receiving a spot on the guest list from a musician. Kucirek fell in love with Roth of Van Halen, sold one of her earrings to Tyler for $100, and was asked by Jon Bon Jovi to sew clothes for his upcoming tour.

“I felt like a sex symbol,” Kucirek said. “I didn’t have any goals or really a life plan at that time, because I thought I was going to be married to a rock star. But now I realize it’s a very toxic, abusive environment for at least some people.”

In 1987, Kucirek moved to Los Angeles and immersed herself in Sunset Boulevard’s music scene. She heard bands like Guns N’ Roses and Warrant before their mainstream breaks. She partied with Sylvester Stallone and Rick James. She dated Prince’s half-brother Duane Nelson and Eddie Murphy’s brother Charlie Murphy — she has a framed love poem to prove it.

Kucirek says she once confronted Suge Knight about a poor tip, getting an extra $40 out of the infamous Death Row Records co-founder.

Kucirek also started doing stand-up comedy about her time as a cocktail waitress, attending open mics at The Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv.

There was glitz in Kucirek’s Hollywood lifestyle, but darkness, too. By the 1990s, she was using cocaine regularly. In 2002, she made her way back to Omaha.

“I just felt like I needed to get back to who I was and do some healing,” she said.

She quit drinking, cut back her smoking and started roller skating and biking all over the city. Kucirek became a mother and raised two children.

In 2005, she got a waitressing job at Gorat’s. She’s been there since, building a group of loyal customers — Rita’s own restaurant groupies, if you will.

In 2011, one of those regulars passed away, leaving Kucirek $2,000 in his will. That $2,000 allowed Kucirek to buy a MacBook and write her story.

“People have been telling me to write a book about all my rock n’ roll stories and meeting all the rock stars all these years,” Kucirek said. “I figured that was my sign to do it.”

Kucirek wrote in the pre-dawn hours, before her kids awoke.

Published in 2012, “Once Upon a Rock Star: Backstage Passes in the Heavy Metal Eighties-Big Hair, Bad Boys (and One Bad Girl)” told the story of her wild young years in Omaha, featuring photos and scanned tickets of concerts and rock stars.

When it came out, fans of featured bands started reaching out to Kucirek over social media. Some are in awe at her time spent with their idols. Others get mad at her unfavorable characterizations, like the Mötley Crüe fan angered by her story about an unconsented groping from Nikki Sixx.

“First of all, Nikki Sixx is a public figure,” Kucirek responded. “Second of all, this is my story about my life, and he happened to be in it. Third of all, it’s not like he wrote ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ sitting in church on a Sunday morning.”

While working at Gorat’s, Kucirek sold a copy of her book to Buffett’s security guard. The following week, Buffett came to lunch three days in a row at Gorat’s, each time asking for the rock n’ roll waitress. Now, Kucirek is Buffett’s server whenever he dines at Gorat’s.

“Her t’s are crossed, her i’s are dotted when she waits on customers,” said Lisa Caveye, Gorat’s hostess for the past 58 years. “Mr. Buffett included.”

Kucirek’s love of live music remains. She still sees her old favorite bands when they tour, though rising ticket prices and meet-and-greet passes bug her. She’s added Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly to her list of new artists she rocks out to.

This summer, Kucirek went to a Mötley Crüe concert in Kansas City. Drummer Tommy Lee came onstage, and asked women in the crowd to lift up their shirts, which was then broadcast on the stadium Jumbotron.

The woman once known as Rockin’ Rita no longer finds that cute.

“It’s so weird how the double standards are. It just really ruined the concert for me,” she said. “Listen … who am I to speak now, you know, for all the stuff that I did. But come on, man! This is a different time.”

On nights when there’s no concert, you can find Kucirek whirling through Gorat’s. She drops drinks off at one table and steaks at the next. She teases the line cooks and lugs a cardboard cutout of Buffett for out-of-town guests. One table gets her talking about a recent concert, and Kucirek whips out a copy of her book — the book has appeared as if from nowhere — for them to gawk over.

Rita has dreams beyond the steakhouse.

She’d like to have a movie or TV series adapted from her book. She’d like to attend more shows like her very first — Aerosmith in 1979 — and feel what she felt then.

“It’s the adrenaline, because when you’re in front of a concert, they’re taking you into their world,” Kucirek said. “I just absorb it all, so it’s … entering another realm of consciousness.”

