Free coffee and doughnut for Class of 2020 grads today at Dunkin' in Lincoln
Dining Out

A wide variety of doughnuts, including this one topped with chocolate and sprinkles, are available to customers at Dunkin' Donuts.

 Journal Star file photo

Dunkin' Lincoln locations are offering a free doughnut and medium hot or iced coffee to high school and college graduates Friday.

Grads must wear a cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear, and the coffee and doughnut are available through the drive-thru or carryout.

Dunkin' has locations in Lincoln at 27th and Old Cheney, 84th and O and 84th and Old Cheney.

The coffee offer excludes cold brew and Nitro cold brew. Classic doughnuts are offered, not fancies, squares and croissant doughnuts.

