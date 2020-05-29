Free coffee and doughnut for Class of 2020 grads today at Dunkin' in Lincoln

Dunkin' Lincoln locations are offering a free doughnut and medium hot or iced coffee to high school and college graduates Friday.
Grads must wear a cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear, and the coffee and doughnut are available through the drive-thru or carryout.
Dunkin' has locations in Lincoln at 27th and Old Cheney, 84th and O and 84th and Old Cheney.
The coffee offer excludes cold brew and Nitro cold brew. Classic doughnuts are offered, not fancies, squares and croissant doughnuts.
